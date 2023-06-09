British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given New GBX 325 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 355 ($4.41) to GBX 325 ($4.04) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.67.

British Land Price Performance

BTLCY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. 146,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,779. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

