British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given New GBX 325 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCYGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 355 ($4.41) to GBX 325 ($4.04) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.67.

British Land Price Performance

BTLCY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. 146,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,779. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Analyst Recommendations for British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

