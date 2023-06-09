Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $10.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $814.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,771. The company has a market cap of $339.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $670.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $612.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

