Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.37. The stock had a trading volume of 37,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,628. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average is $144.56. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

