Brokerages Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Target Price at $26.14

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altimmune

In related news, Director David Drutz purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $38,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,572.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Drutz purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $38,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,484 shares in the company, valued at $125,896.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Altimmune Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,407.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Altimmune by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 831,193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 306.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 828,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth $9,578,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALT opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

