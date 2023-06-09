Brokerages Set Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target at $10.25

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.
PRAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance
PRAX stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
Further Reading
