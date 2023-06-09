Brokerages Set Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target at $10.25

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

PRAX stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 35,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,617.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean J. Mitchell purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Further Reading

