Brokerages Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) PT at $6.70

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Riskified from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in Riskified by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 2,620,437 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP increased its position in Riskified by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 492,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 255,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,587,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,477,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSKD opened at $4.77 on Friday. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

