Brokerages Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) PT at $16.10

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTI. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $226,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,987,000 after buying an additional 7,043,670 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 205.9% in the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after buying an additional 6,175,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after buying an additional 5,888,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 365.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,900,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,238,000 after buying an additional 3,062,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.65 and a beta of 1.75.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

