Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 500,461 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6,158.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500,461 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of Fiserv worth $51,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,648,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in Fiserv by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,331,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,257,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $115.29 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.35.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.