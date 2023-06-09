Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 71,003 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,003 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 4.85% of PROS worth $53,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PROS by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PROS by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PROS by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 20.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PROS

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $75,405.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,579.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROS Stock Down 1.2 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.11.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.91 million. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

