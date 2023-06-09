Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195,391 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $38,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $158.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $161.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

