Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,636 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $54,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Griffin Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,381,907.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,964,097.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,698 shares of company stock worth $13,083,953. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BSY opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $50.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

