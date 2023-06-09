Brown Advisory Inc. Has $46.90 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $46,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $182.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

