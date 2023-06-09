Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 61,003 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,003 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $44,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

