Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,732 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 165,629 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of UMB Financial worth $58,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,111,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

UMB Financial Price Performance

In other UMB Financial news, Director Janine Davidson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $99.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

UMB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

