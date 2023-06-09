Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,043 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $49,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,207,000 after buying an additional 605,112 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $106,404,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,951,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,030,000 after buying an additional 2,818,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

