Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Sonoco Products worth $40,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.98. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SON. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

