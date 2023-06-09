Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,565 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $42,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $449.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.42 and its 200 day moving average is $367.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $426.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

