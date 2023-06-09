Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 19,648 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,648 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.29% of Eagle Materials worth $61,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,939 shares of company stock worth $6,952,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

NYSE:EXP opened at $168.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.55. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.67.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 8.03%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

