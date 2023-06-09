Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,360 ($29.34) to GBX 2,390 ($29.71) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($28.72) to GBX 2,450 ($30.46) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.86) to GBX 2,250 ($27.97) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.97) to GBX 2,500 ($31.08) in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.35) to GBX 2,400 ($29.84) in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,259.56.
Burberry Group Price Performance
BURBY opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70.
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burberry Group (BURBY)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.