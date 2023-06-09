Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,360 ($29.34) to GBX 2,390 ($29.71) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($28.72) to GBX 2,450 ($30.46) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.86) to GBX 2,250 ($27.97) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.97) to GBX 2,500 ($31.08) in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.35) to GBX 2,400 ($29.84) in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,259.56.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Price Performance

BURBY opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.