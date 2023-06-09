Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 157.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,792,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,629,000 after purchasing an additional 119,227 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,649,000 after purchasing an additional 193,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,529,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,300,000 after purchasing an additional 314,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $3.04 on Friday, reaching $231.12. 185,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,574. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.01.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $1,138,314.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,164,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $1,138,314.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,164,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,074 shares of company stock valued at $62,021,285 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

