California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 687,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 243,897 shares.The stock last traded at $57.81 and had previously closed at $57.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

