Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) General Counsel Sells $97,256.25 in Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $97,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,606.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Cambium Networks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.09. 270,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,159. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a market cap of $441.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMBM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cambium Networks (CMBM)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.