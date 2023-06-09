Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) General Counsel Sells $97,256.25 in Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $97,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,606.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.09. 270,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,159. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a market cap of $441.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMBM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

