Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell Soup updated its FY23 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.95-$3.00 EPS.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.5 %

CPB stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

