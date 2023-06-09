Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,639 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of Capital One Financial worth $89,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.66.

Shares of COF stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average is $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

