CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Shares Up 1.5%

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. 11,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 12,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT engages in the investment in a diverse portfolio of properties and property related assets. It operates through the following segments: Business and Science Park Properties and Suburban Offices; Integrated Development, Amenities, and Retail Properties; High-Specifications Industrial Properties and Data Centres; Light Industrial Properties and Flatted Factories; and Logistics and Distribution Centres.

