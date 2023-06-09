Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Trading Down 45.9%

Shares of Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPS – Get Rating) were down 45.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73,974% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Capstone Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76.

About Capstone Therapeutics

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It develops a pipeline of novel therapeutic peptides and other molecules aimed at helping patients with under-served medical conditions. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Alsip, IL.

