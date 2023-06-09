Cardano Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.48 billion and $403.03 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,832.44 or 0.06937092 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00052386 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00034855 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00017303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003543 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,858,591,330 coins and its circulating supply is 34,904,053,517 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.