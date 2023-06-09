Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

CAH stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $87.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.60.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

