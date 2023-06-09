Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 7.4%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 49,538,347 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 24,430,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Carvana Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.89) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carvana by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Carvana by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

