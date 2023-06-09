Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

CARV stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Carver Bancorp by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.