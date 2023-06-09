Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.49. 47,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,271. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.46. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

