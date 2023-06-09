Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $219.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.77 and a 200 day moving average of $225.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

