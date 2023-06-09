Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CASY opened at $219.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.77 and a 200 day moving average of $225.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
Featured Articles
