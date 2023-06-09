CashBackPro (CBP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $76.44 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $76.44 million and approximately $14,684.15 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002906 BTC on major exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00022853 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00015625 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,465.65 or 1.00062259 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.7846683 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $41,797.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

