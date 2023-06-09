Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Clive Jones Buys 473,565 Shares

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ – Get Rating) insider Clive Jones purchased 473,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,048.34 ($11,290.29).
Cazaly Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Cazaly Resources
Read More
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
- Will NIO Partake In China’s Economic Awakening?
Receive News & Ratings for Cazaly Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazaly Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.