Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Clive Jones Buys 473,565 Shares

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ – Get Rating) insider Clive Jones purchased 473,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,048.34 ($11,290.29).

The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Cazaly Resources

Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, graphite, gold, copper, iron ore, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Halls Creek Copper, Ashburton, Vanrock polymetallic, Yabby, Kaoko Kobalt, McKenzie Springs, and Mount Venn projects.

