Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Acquired by TFG Asset Management GP Ltd

TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,735,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd owned 22.96% of Cazoo Group worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZOO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Cazoo Group by 625.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cazoo Group by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 119,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 91,808 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cazoo Group by 926.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 138,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Cazoo Group Price Performance

NYSE CZOO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,763. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

Cazoo Group Profile

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.