CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.50

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 161184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $980,444.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,560,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,560,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $80,067.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,508,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,873 shares of company stock worth $2,317,413. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CBIZ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 377,455 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBIZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

