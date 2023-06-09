CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.32 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $50.07 million and $8.32 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00022746 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00015621 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,472.15 or 1.00034203 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06311632 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $10,203,325.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.