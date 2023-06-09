CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.28.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $11,559,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 135,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,720,000 after purchasing an additional 173,514 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59,568 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

