Centrica (LON:CNA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.77

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.77 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 120.20 ($1.49). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 119.25 ($1.48), with a volume of 16,849,124 shares.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
The stock has a market cap of £6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -901.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
