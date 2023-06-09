Centrica (LON:CNA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.77

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNAGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.77 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 120.20 ($1.49). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 119.25 ($1.48), with a volume of 16,849,124 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -901.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83.

In related news, insider Chris OShea bought 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £1,903.44 ($2,366.29). In other news, insider Russell O’Brien acquired 184,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £199,248.12 ($247,697.81). Also, insider Chris OShea bought 1,848 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £1,903.44 ($2,366.29). Insiders acquired a total of 885,720 shares of company stock valued at $91,489,438 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

