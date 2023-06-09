Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 411,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 573,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cepton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Cepton Trading Up 7.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $68.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.42.

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Cepton had a negative return on equity of 783.92% and a negative net margin of 627.17%. Analysts forecast that Cepton, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jun Pei sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,454,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,825,304.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cepton in the first quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cepton in the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cepton in the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cepton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cepton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

