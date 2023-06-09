CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,928 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 385,765 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.