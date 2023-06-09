CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 114,484 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after acquiring an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,618,000 after acquiring an additional 468,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,289,000 after acquiring an additional 456,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.94. 633,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,010. The company has a market cap of $350.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.77 and a 200 day moving average of $363.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

