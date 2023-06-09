CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 172,975 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,975 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 891,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 142,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,033,000 after purchasing an additional 540,731 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,280,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,474,000 after purchasing an additional 869,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. 379,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,628. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.