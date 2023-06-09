CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $125.45

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$125.45 and traded as high as C$141.18. CGI shares last traded at C$141.18, with a volume of 277,637 shares trading hands.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$153.89.

The firm has a market cap of C$28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$136.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$125.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

