ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down to $9.61

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $8.87. ChargePoint shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 11,794,251 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 86.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $37,440.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 357,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $37,440.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 357,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $33,184,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,749 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $660,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in ChargePoint by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,975,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,646 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

