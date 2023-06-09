Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 123,968 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,557,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $240,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Exelon by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584,672 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Exelon by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 170,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,958,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

Exelon Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.55.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

