Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $286.62 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,793,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $286,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average is $105.35. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,434 shares of company stock valued at $10,083,786. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

