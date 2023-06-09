Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $306.03 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $306,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,025,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $43.26 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

