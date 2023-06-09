Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $329.40 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,649 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.52% of Watsco worth $329,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $52,330,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 193.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Watsco by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,831,000 after purchasing an additional 107,708 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Watsco by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 270,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 71.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $349.17 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $356.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.17.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.14.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.