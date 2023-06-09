Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 133,281 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,985,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 133,281 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $299,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Micron Technology by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 24,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

NASDAQ MU opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

